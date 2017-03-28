Good times brewin’ for N.H. Craft Beer Week

Brewer Doug Bogle mills some grain at Concord Craft Brewing. We checked out the grand opening of Lithermans Limited tap room last week. Here's a full flight of Concord Craft Brewing Co.'s offerings: kolsch, IPA, porter and red -- and they're all excellent.(JON BODELL / Insider staff)

From Maple Weekend to New Hampshire Craft Beer Week – talk about a smooth transition.

That’s right, the seasonal, themed weeks continue around here, this time honoring another liquid we all know and love: beer.

March 31 through April 8 is New Hampshire Craft Beer Week (yes, that’s nine days, because beer is too good to be squeezed into a traditional week), and you better believe there are plenty of things going on in Concord related to it. The capital city has really put itself on the beer map over the last couple years, and this year – the third year of N.H. Craft Beer Week – figures to be as good as any.

Since it is a statewide event, don’t feel like the following items are the only things going on. Feel free to scope out the official event page on Facebook (facebook.com/nhcraftbeerweek) to see a full list of what’s going on and where. There should be plenty there to keep you busy for the whole week.

In the meantime, here’s what’s going on right here in Concord.

Craft Beer Week and ON2 Duo at Area 23

Area 23 will have Manchester-based band ON2 Duo on hand to kick off the whole week of festivities on Saturday. (Okay, the beer week actually begins the day before, but there just isn’t anything happening in Concord until Saturday, April 1.) The band will start about 7 p.m., and expect to hear some rock and ’90s music throughout the night.

Meanwhile, it will be all New Hampshire libations on tap. Area 23 has nine draft lines – eight beers and there’s always one cider on tap. This means that there will be eight New Hampshire beers plus a New Hampshire cider flowing, and nothing else.

Owner Kirk McNeil has some plans for which beers he’ll have, but he’s still trying to work out the details and thus doesn’t want to promise anything just yet.

“It depends on what’s available,” he said, referring both to the brands and types of beers. “I don’t want to have eight lines of IPAs,” he added.

In that case, you’ll have to check back in with Area 23 when it gets closer to the weekend. Give them a call at 552-0137 or go to thearea23.com.

A Night Out With the Brewers

If you’ve ever wanted to meet a real beer brewer in the flesh, this is your chance.

On April 4, True Brew Barista will host the brewers from Lithermans Limited Brewery and Concord Craft Brewing Co., the capital city’s own little microbreweries, for a casual evening of conversation, education and, of course, beer-drinking.

From 5 to 8 p.m., Lithermans’ co-owner Michael Hauptly-Pierce and someone (to be determined) from Concord Craft Brewing Co. will be available to answer questions, talk to people, share stories – “generally engage with the public,” Hauptly-Pierce said. Each of these craft breweries will have at least three beers on tap – True Brew regularly has them on tap anyway – and the best part is there will be free samples, too.

“I’ll pour little samples, and if people like it they can buy it,” Hauptly-Pierce said.

It doesn’t cost anything to get in, but you’ll want to bring some money so you can buy a few pints while you’re there.

Saisonapalooza Part Deux

If you thought the first Saisonapalooza was out of control, wait until you see what’s in store for the second one.

On April 8, Lithermans Limited will mark its one-year anniversary with another Saisonapalooza, a big celebration of saison beers. From noon to 5 p.m., there will be at least 10 saisons available, including favorites from the past as well as brand-new creations.

Some old favorites you should look for are Raspberry Beret, A Chai Called Quest and Paint That Hit Gold. Then, try newcomers Sumacs Alot, Killa Bee Braggot, Lavender Hill and Chakra Khan.

With names like that, how could anyone resist?

The event will be at the Lithermans tasting room, 126B Hall St., and is free and open to the public (you must be 21 to drink and will have to pay to take beer home).

