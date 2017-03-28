Cappies voting begins this Friday

It’s almost April and that can only mean one thing: Cappies voting starts soon.

The annual tradition kicks off April 1 and you can cast your ballots for the entire month. That means you have 30 days to help your favorite spots in the Concord area earn the distinction of the very best.

Voting will take place in a wide array of categories. You can help decide the best bar atmosphere, deli or coffee shop in food and drink. Best gift shop, greenhouse and used car dealerships are also among the shopping categories.

What do you like to do for fun? Well, there’s options for the best place to take a visitor, pick-your-own farm and after-work hangout.

Health and beauty wants to see who operates the best hair salon, who’s the best dentist and what spa you like to frequent, while living helps decide the best place to work, plumber and real estate agency.

And that’s just scratching the surface of what you can vote on.

So once the calendar turns to April, visit concordmonitor.com/cappies2017 and let your voice be heard – by typing in a bunch of stuff on the website.

The winners (and top three overall in each category) will be unveiled in the May 16 issue of the Insider. Until then, make sure to vote.

Insider staff

