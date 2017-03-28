Bishop Brady to host a gambling night

Try your hand at blackjack and a bunch of other table games at Bishop Brady's Monte Carlo Night on Saturday.

If there’s one thing Concord’s missing, it’s a spot to play a few table games.

Who wouldn’t want to spend a night trying to win a few extra bucks to line their pockets with – or at the very least, not lose it all while having a fun time.

This Saturday, Bishop Brady High School is hosting a Monte Carlo Night from 7 to 11 p.m. that will provide you a place to fill all your gambling needs, with a small catch.

“It’s a little something different on a Saturday night,” said Annie Alosa, director of communications at Bishop Brady.

Instead of winning money at the blackjack and poker tables, roulette and money wheels or craps, you will instead earn tickets that you can then use for a chance to win a whole slew of great raffle prizes.

Every spring, Bishop Brady holds a big fundraising event for its tuition assistance fund and they figured why not do something that appeals to people who like to flash a little cash. Just remember, this is a 21-plus event.

For $20 in advance, or $25 at the door, you get two drink tickets, access to some great appetizers and desserts, one raffle ticket and chips to begin your night of gambling. And if you win at any of the seven available casino games it turns into raffle tickets.

“The more you win, the more chances you have for the raffles,” Alosa said.

If you lose, you can always buy more chips for a chance to win some of them back.

There will be raffle prizes and silent auction items up for grabs, but the decisions as to what goes in which is still being decided. So we’re just going to tell you some options of what you could go home with.

There will be a $2,500 tuition credit for Brady, helicopter rides, front row tickets for graduation, gift cards and lots more.

In addition to all the games and food, a DJ will be playing music all night long and you can’t have a night out on the town without a photo booth.

“We have things for non-gamblers to do as well,” Alosa said.

For more info or to buy your tickets, visit bishopbrady.edu/support-brady/ monte-carlo-night.

