Award nominations sought for Grange, Audubon

Grange

N.H. State Grange Community Service Director Dick Patten is seeking nominations in a variety of categories for the annual State Grange awards.

Included in the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award are police officers and deputy sheriffs. Firefighters and paramedics are to be nominated in the Firefighter of the Year category.

Know a teacher, principal or college dean who you think qualifies for the Educator of the Year Award?

The Granges in the state are asked to submit their nominees to Patten or State Lecturer Jane Trombi for the Citizen of the Year. Nominees will be judged at the upcoming session for the N.H. State Grange in October. Award winners will be honored at the state banquet.

In some cases, the law enforcement, firefighter and educator of the year will be submitted for consideration for the Northeast Grange Awards. The New England States along with New York will submit nominees for these awards.

In April, Granges around the state and country will hold special meetings to celebrate Grange Month. Concord Grange will hold its meeting on April 17 with community recognition awards and Grange member awards.

Contact Patten at 496-2917 for information.

Audubon

The New Hampshire Audubon’s Board of Trustees seeks nominations for the Tudor Richards and Goodhue-Elkins awards to be presented at the annual meeting of the membership. Deadline for nominations is April 1.

The Tudor Richards Award is presented annually to the person who best exemplifies Tudor’s love and knowledge of the outdoors and who has worked tirelessly and effectively on behalf of conservation in New Hampshire.

The Goodhue-Elkins Award is presented annually to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the study of New Hampshire birds.

Both awards are merit-based and affiliation with New Hampshire Audubon is not a requirement.

For a list of past recipients and nomination forms, please visit nhaudubon.org/about/annual-awards or contact Rebecca Suomala at 224-9909, ext. 309 or rsuomala@nhaudubon.org.

