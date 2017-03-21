Food Snob: Have you ever had cinnamon bun pancakes?

We were so excited to try these cinnamon bun pancakes that we forgot to take this photo before we started eating. And just so you know, we finished the rest of it.

With this being the Maple Issue, we had to find a way to put some maple syrup in our bellies.

And what better way than drizzled on top of pancakes, French toast or waffles?

A while back, we saw that Friendly’s had added a bottomless pancake option to their menu. You would start with three buttermilk pancakes, and once you were done, your plate would be replaced with another one containing two more. Each time your plate was cleared, two more pancakes would be brought out.

Since we’re a duo that enjoys food (if you hadn’t noticed), and are always up for a good challenge, we figured this would be a golden opportunity to see what we were made of in the world of pancake eating. There was only one problem: When we sat down last week at Friendly’s North Main Street location ready to scarf down on a bunch of pancakes after a tough morning of shoveling, we learned it was just a promotion – one that ended about a month ago.

Still in the mood for pancakes, we scanned the menu for options. There were regular buttermilk ones, but without the bottomless part it didn’t make much sense. The whole point of this is to try something new. Then we saw it – cinnamon bun pancakes.

These were still buttermilk-based flap jacks, but with a cinnamon swirl and topped with cinnamon bun icing. It came with the choice of bacon or sausage, and we added a side of deep fried potatoes just in case we needed something salty to balance out the sweet.

While it doesn’t come with syrup, we got a side of it for research purposes.

As you can see from the picture, we were so hungry that it wasn’t until a few bites in that we realized our ceremonial before-meal picture had been overlooked.

The pancakes tasted just like a cinnamon bun. As you know, cinnamon can be a very overwhelming flavor, but this had just the right amount, and the icing was a nice touch. They were very sweet and didn’t need syrup, but we added some for a few bites, because adding maple syrup is never a bad thing.

The potatoes were nice and crispy and definitely gave that salty relief to counteract all the sweet flavor.

And one thing we learned on our trip was that Monday through Friday, during breakfast hours (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.), your meal is 50 percent off. Now that’s a deal we can get behind.

So if you like pancakes and/or cinnamon buns, this is worth a try.

