GSM to showcase country women

If you’re a fan of country music – in particular, classic country music by female artists – you won’t want to miss the next installment of Granite State of Mind at NEC Concord.

The monthly music series at the downtown campus has been wildly popular since its inception more than a year ago, and it just keeps gaining steam.

This month’s feature is called The Women of Classic Country, and it all goes down Saturday night.

Several artists will perform classic hits and deep cuts from women of classic country music – we’re talking Loretta Lynn, Tanya Tucker, Emmylou Harris, Patty Griffin, Lucinda Williams and the like.

“It’s close to a full roster of female performers, but we have a couple men in there as well,” said Rob Azevedo, the host of the show.

A sampling of what will be played:

Jasmine Mann will be doing “Tennessee Waltz” by Dolly Parton and “Faithful Son” by Patty Griffin.

Katie Jean will do “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “These Boots Were Made for Walking.”

Meaghan Casey will play “Fifth City,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “Kentucky Girl.”

Eric Ober from Concord will play “Delta Dawn” and “Two More Bottles of Wine.”

Walker Smith will play “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.”

And there will be a finale where they all come out to play together.

Doors open at 5 and the show starts at 5:30. And it’s free, like all GSM sessions.

Insider staff

