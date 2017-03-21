Concord has loads of delicious maple treats

If you’re a certified maple addict, you really lucked out this week.
Since this is the Maple Issue, and since maple trees produce edible products, we thought it would be a good idea to scour the city looking for as many maple treats as we could find. Whenever the task calls for going out looking for tasty treats across the city, we’re ready and willing to answer the call.
Here’s a little sampling – once again, in true Insider form, we’ve likely missed several places that offer nice maple products, so don’t consider this the definitive list of all things maple in Concord. It’s just a little selection to get you started.
Classics
When you think of maple treats, the first thing that comes to mind should be syrup. It’s basically the only maple product many of us ever deal with. Well, that and those maple candies in the shape of leaves.
We found plenty of these maple staples, including: several types of syrup and candies at Marketplace New England, Caring Gifts and Granite State Candy Shoppe. We also found classic maple walnut fudge at Caring Gifts and maple walnut ice cream at Arnie’s Place, as well as a whole Maple Saurus Sundae at Granite State Candy, complete with real Granite State maple syrup drizzled on top. Crust and Crumb had some maple shortbread flying off the shelves, too.
If you haven’t hit up these places yet, you should.
Unconventionals
We love anything different, even when it comes to food. That’s why we took special note of several maple items we found on our travels that surprised us.
Take the artisan vinegar at Marketplace New England, for example. It’s vinegar made with honey and maple syrup, and you’d use it the way you’d use ordinary vinegar. That store also has maple blueberry mead, a wine made from honey instead of grapes, and maple cheesecake mix.
If you’re thirsty for some sudsy maple, you can try Beara Irish Brewing Co.’s NH Maple Wheat Ale at the Concord Food Co-op. Or, if you need a little kick, try some Old Time Maple Coffee from Caring Gifts.
You really can’t go wrong with any of these options.