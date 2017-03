Youth Art Month show is a must-see for all

A portrait display called Changing Faces: The artistic development of Concord students.. Rose Window, Stephanie Segura, Rundlett Middle School. Clay Mural, Miles Watts, Beaver Meadow School. Clemence Castaigne, Concord High School. Clay Mug, Ellye Setnik-King, Christa McAuliffe School. Compositional Painting, Liam McGuire, Concord High School. Line Illusion, Eliza Quesnell, Rundlett Middle School. Spider Web, Lily, Abbot-Downing School Compositional Painting, Liam McGuire, Concord High School. Draped Vessel, Sam Ricker, Concord High School. Kinetic Sculpture, Maya Moreno, Alex Forward, Lily Stoykovich, Dante Alessandro, Rundlett Middle School. Wire Figure Sculpture, Brianna Kay, Rundlett Middle School. Clay Bank, Jonah Wachter, Rundlett Middle School. Color Harmony Letter, Katherine Potter, Concord High School. Adamson Munyembabazi, Concord High School. Pinch Pots, Nicole Toler, Concord High School. Paige Annis, Concord High School.

There are more than 1,000 pieces included in this year’s Concord School District Youth Art Month show, so if you like what you see here, there’s plenty more to pique your interest at Steeplegate Mall through March 29.

