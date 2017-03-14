There are plenty of places for kids to be artsy

There are all kinds of crafting activities at Art Plus. Three-year-old son Max Kazakis considers a strip of bark while builting a gnome home with his family during Sundayâs fairy house festival at the Kimball Jenkins School of Art in Concord on June 12, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff)

As we all know, kids love arts and crafts. And if there’s one hobby that requires lots of supplies, its art (and crafting, which really is an art form in itself).

Since it’s Youth Art Month, we figured we’d better do something to highlight some of the artistic endeavors the youth of our community can get into around here.

We checked in with a bunch of places that either have supplies for sale – so you can stock up and turn your home into an art studio – or offer programs in house so you can keep the paint off your own walls.

As usual, we found as many places as we could, but there are probably some more out there that we missed or couldn’t get in touch with, so consider this a sampling and not a definitive list.

Art Plus

Art Plus (249 Loudon Road) is “your one-stop shop for custom picture framing, rubber stamps and card making supplies, and art supplies for all ages,” according to its website.

This store offers a little bit of everything. If you’re looking for supplies, you should have some luck here. Art Plus carries acrylics, oil paints, watercolors, brushes, drawing supplies, paper in sheets, pads and rolls, canvases, portfolios and easels. They also have a large selection of other art supplies and art sets for kids, as well as a bunch of paint-by-number sets for all ages.

Most of these supplies are ones that you can’t just get at the drug store.

“I try to keep things that are different from the big-box stores,” owner Karen Hicks said.

Art Plus also offers classes on one or two Saturdays a month, depending on the season and interest. For $25 you can come in and make five cards for whatever holiday may be approaching. The classes aren’t necessarily aimed at kids, but that doesn’t mean they’re not allowed to go and have fun.

The next class will have an Easter theme, and it will be March 25 from 1:30 to 3:30 or 4 p.m., depending on how many show up.

For more info, go to artplusnh.com or call 225-8080.

Kimball Jenkins School of Art

Kimball Jenkins is the perfect place for budding artists to start out. After all, the place is called the Kimball Jenkins School of Art.

There are all kinds of classes, camps and events at Kimball Jenkins all year long, and many are aimed specifically at youngsters.

If your son or daughter is up for some tea (or hot cocoa, or whatever else they want to drink, really), there are quite a few tea parties to attend over the year. There will be an Alice in Wonderland tea party Sunday, March 19, in which the mansion will be decked out to resemble something from the story, and staff members will be in full costume.

If tea isn’t their thing, there are plenty of classes and camp options, too. We’re told the camps have gotten more and more popular every year, so much so that they have added a Teen Arts Camp for those who are too old for the youth camp (14) but still want to follow their artistic dreams.

There’s really a lot more that Kimball Jenkins has to offer, but we’re running out of space, so go to kimballjenkins.com or call 225-3932 for more information.

The Place Studio & Gallery

The Place is an independent, hands-on art studio offering a variety of art activities and instruction – all in the appropriately artsy setting of the Concord Community Arts Center on Thorndike Street.

The Place is a good spot to drop in and try working out those creative muscles. Whether you want to participate in a workshop or class, or just want to try something new and fun, you’ll find something that interests you at The Place.

Drop-in sessions are offered Thursday and Friday evenings and all day Saturday. These drop-in sessions can cover anything from decoupage to alcohol inks to painting, and they’re a big hit with the kids.

“Our drop-in is mostly kids,” owner Christa Zuber said.

For prices and schedules, go to theplaceconcord.wixsite.com/the-place.

The League of NH Craftsmen isn’t really a kids thing, but that’s not to say it will always be that way.

“Our intention is to offer more stuff for kids as part of our education programs,” said Catherine Green, standards and gallery manager.

In the meantime, teach the kids how to appreciate art by bringing them by the League headquarters gallery at 49 S. Main St. They’re bound to find some inspiration there.

