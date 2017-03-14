Go Try It: Color a picture for Eggstravaganza contest

Just check out those coloring skills.

One of the best things about being a kid is the large amount of time you can spend coloring.

Just think about it: any time you want, you can pick up some crayons, colored pencils or markers and create an amazing picture that will be hung with pride on the family fridge for all to see.

The world of adult coloring has kind of exploded in the last few years, and has opened up a world of possibilities for many, but sitting at your desk at work and making a picture of Winnie the Pooh will still earn you a few odd looks.

So with the opportunity to return to my roots, you better believe I jumped at the chance to take part in the Easter Eggstravaganza coloring contest.

Well, officially I can’t enter the contest because I’m no longer between the ages of 4 and 12, but that doesn’t mean I couldn’t color a pretty awesome picture to show all of you.

Before I get into my approach to this coloring project, let’s go over some of the details.

The contest consists of three age categories: 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. Each entrant will color the same page, which can be found at yourconcordtv.org, or received via email by contacting ConcordTV Executive Director Doris Ballard at doris@yourconcordtv.org.

All entries will be on display during the Easter Eggstravanganza from April 7-9.

Entries must be received no later than Friday, March 31, to be eligible, and will be judged by a panel of three community members.

That means all you kids out there have a little more than two weeks to get yours done for submission.

For all the little details, visit yourconcordtv.org/ projects/easter-eggstravaganza.

Now for the coloring. When I was younger, I just poured all the colors onto the table and went for it. But as an adult, I have to be more strategic – and careful. No one wants to see me color outside the lines.

For this “assignment,” I went with crayons because with a 2-year-old in the house, that was what we had readily available. So obviously, a big thanks to Sophie for letting me borrow hers.

Now as you can see, mine is a work in progress. These things take time and planning, and in no way was this going to be a rush job. After all, the plan is to have this hanging on the Goodwin fridge when it’s done.

Stay tuned for the finished product.

