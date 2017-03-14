Christy Day to share her travel story at Gibson’s Bookstore

Christy Day is quite the traveler.

If you have a case of wanderlust, or if you just like to hear about people who have traveled the world, you’ll want to stop by Gibson’s Bookstore next Tuesday (March 21) at 5:30 p.m. to hear about the journey of Christy Day.

Day will be on hand to present the travelogue of her 500-mile pilgrimage across northern Spain, making the Pilgrimage of Saint James (el Camino de Santiago). Presented in conjunction with the Harvard Club of New Hampshire, join Gibson’s for Day’s picture presentation and discussion of her experiences along the pilgrimage, as she shares Walking From Here to There: Finding my Way on El Camino.

This book is equal parts reflection, factual account of the challenges and joys of the pilgrimage, and practical advice for preparing for it and making it the best experience possible.

The event is free.

Gibson’s Bookstore

