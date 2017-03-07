Youth Art Month exhibit opens this week

The Concord School District student exhibit opens this week.

Art class was always a nice way to break up the school day. Being free to create whatever was way better than assigned reading, pop quizzes and getting called on when you had no idea what the answer was.

And this month, art is going to create some newfound fame for a bunch of students in the Concord School District.

That’s because the annual student art exhibition goes up this week at Steeplegate Mall, and odds are that after reading this, just about all of you are going to take a stroll through the show.

It will feature more than 1,000 pieces, which means you’re going to see a lot of different work by students learning all different mediums.

The exhibit has been held every March for many years (so many that everyone we talked to had lost count) in honor of Youth Art Month. So we couldn’t think of a better time to show off all that great work the students have been working on for months.

The show will be hanging in the same storefront as last year, near the middle of the mall. If you didn’t make it last year, it will be the one with all the art in it.

It opens Wednesday and will run through March 29 – so you’ve got a few weeks to see it. With all that work, you might have to go a few times to see it all.

It comprises student work in grades one through 12, from all seven schools.

Art teachers from the schools select the work and then with help from volunteers, hang the show in a short period of time.

There will be an opening reception for the exhibit on Thursday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with free treats being served from the Concord High School culinary arts program and music by Concord High School music students.

This year there will be a special display featuring a portrait work of art created by a student at each grade level with an artist’s reflection. The hope is people will see the evolution of the student artist at the Concord School District.

Insider staff

