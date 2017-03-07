We grabbed a bite and a beer at the new Dos

Dos Amigos is back open for business after an extensive renovation, and of course we had to go check it out. Dos Amigos is back open for business after an extensive renovation, and of course we had to go check it out.

It had been way too long since we enjoyed a meal at Dos Amigos.

Even before the renovation project, our weekly trips had hit a snag thanks to a mixture of Mother Nature, tasty leftovers and busy work days.

But there was no way we could pass up the opportunity to grab lunch and take in all that the new and improved spot has to offer.

The first thing we noticed was the large amount of open space to order, and that you could actually see the entire menu without having to wait until you got to the front of the line.

It wasn’t all that busy, so we got right up there and went with a couple staples: two whole wheat tacos, one with chicken and the other ground beef.

Sure, we could have sat in the old section that featured new high-top tables, but we had to scope out the new area – from the moment we heard there was going to be a bar added, we’ve been waiting to pull up a chair.

And you can’t sit at a bar and not order a beer. So we went with the session IPA from Concord Craft Brewing Co., and before we even took a sip, our food was delivered.

Gone are the plastic baskets, as the plates that were once used for just quesadillas and nachos are now for everything, which definitely classes up the look when your food gets placed in front of you.

It was a hard decision of what to do first. Do we taste the beer – one we’ve never tried before – or take a bite of those tacos we missed so much? Definitely tacos, and it was just as we remembered. The meat was nice and flavorful, the veggies were fresh and the wraps were soft.

And you can’t forget about those chips. There was plenty of them on the plate and the seasoning was perfect. The little cup of salsa was also a nice touch.

As for the beer, it was delicious and we’ll definitely be going to the Storrs Street brewery for another taste.

The bar seats were comfortable and watching a little sports on our lunch break is never a bad thing.

We’ll go back.

