Thomson brothers, Gene Connolly honored at Celtics game

Concord brothers Dylan and Derek Thomson took their bikes on a 4,500-mile trek across the country last summer in order to raise money for ALS research, a disease former Concord High principal, Gene Connolly, was diagnosed with in 2014. The guys made it all the way home, and they raised about $30,000 in the process. That’s why the Celtics invited all three down to the TD Garden last week to be honored as the night’s Heroes Among Us recipients. Nice work, guys! Left, from left: Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, Jim Connolly, former Concord High School principal Gene Connolly (Jim’s father), Derek Thomson, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving and Dylan Thomson are honored before the start of the Celtics game at TD Garden in Boston last Wednesday night. Above: Dylan Thomson hugs Connolly in front of the State House in Concord after completing their cross-country journey in July.