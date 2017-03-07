Get a glimpse into your future at Kimby-Jenks

Have you ever wondered what the future holds for you? Does the idea of getting a reading intrigue you, but you don’t want to make an appointment and be locked into it?

Well, we have some good news. Kimball-Jenkins Estate is hosting its first metaphysical and fine art event on Saturday, and there will be plenty of options to choose from when it comes to the world of metaphysical readings.

“It’s going to be a great experience,” said Rachel Young, business manager at Kimball-Jenkins. “There are events similar to this around Concord, but they typically don’t have the fine art component.”

What is metaphysical you ask? Good question, because we weren’t really sure either. We were under the notion that it had something to do with psychics and that whole realm, and according to the dictionary, it is “of or relating to the transcendent or to a reality beyond what is perceptible to the senses.”

So on Saturday, 11 readers will set up shop in the carriage house and offer a variety of methods of metaphysical readings. Each reader will set their own price for the services.

“One of the volunteers at our Haunted Mansion Masquerade suggested we should have some readers,” Young said. “We brought in five readers, and after that, we had a discussion and saw it wasn’t really being done, so I thought it would be really neat to do this kind of event.”

One reader will look into a crystal ball and tell you what they see. Others will offer tarot and angel readings. There will be an astrologer, psychics, mediums, as well as those who will do aura photography. You can even get ancient Mayan medicine wheel and life purpose readings.

But to truly understand what you can sign up for, you’ll have to go. As you can clearly see, we’re no experts when it comes to the world of metaphysics.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free – you just have to pay if you want any readings or the other cool stuff we’re about to tell you about.

The mansion will be home to many fine artists in a variety of mediums. The artists will be on hand to discuss their vision and style of art, as well as display many pieces that will be available for sale.

There will be a wandering flute player and vocalist, going between the mansion and carriage house to entertain guests as they travel between the two event locations.

Vendors will also be located in the carriage house, displaying and selling merchandise such as original handmade jewelry, original pyramid creations using sacred geometry, stones, fossils, gnomes, meteorites, fine ceramic ware and raw superfood chocolates.

“The vendors that we’re bringing in are ones that people attending an event like this would be drawn to,” Young said.

A light selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event in the carriage house.

But you don’t have to register ahead of time, just show up and wander around. And if you feel like getting a glimpse into your future, get a reading – and then let us know if it actually comes true.

Later that same day, at 7 p.m., enjoy a free poetic evening with the Jabberwocky.

There will be a special recitation of Lewis Carrol’s Jabberwocky by local poet Rob Fried. The mansion will be filled with an Alice in Wonderland inspired art installation, which will set the scene for the poetry contest and open mic.

For entry into the contest, the poem must be an original composition, no more than three minutes long and somehow inspired by (or make reference to) Alice’s adventure in Wonderland. It also must be recited by the original author.

Poems will be judged on quality of content, performance and crowd response. Poets may enter a maximum of two poems.

Space is limited, so email Eleanor@kimballjenkins.com to reserve your spot.

And we can’t forget to mention there will be a cash bar provided by Area 23 as well.

For more information on both of Saturday’s events, visit kimballjenkins.com/ upcomingevents.

Related Posts