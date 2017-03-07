Dos Amigos is new and improved – and open

Dos Amigos is back open for business after an extensive renovation, and of course we had to go check it out. Dos Amigos is back open for business after an extensive renovation, and of course we had to go check it out. Dos Amigos is back open for business after an extensive renovation, and of course we had to go check it out. Top left: Check out the new burrito table. Above: Dos Amigos is back open for business after an extensive renovation, and just look at this new and improved space to order your meal. Bottom left: Those burritos sure make us want to go out for lunch today. Dos Amigos is back open for business after an extensive renovation, and of course we had to go check it out. Hank Bernstein, aka Captain Sunshine, makes a couple tasty looking burritos last week at Dos Amigos. Dos Amigos is back open for business after an extensive renovation, and of course we had to go check it out. Dos Amigos is back open for business after an extensive renovation, and of course we had to go check it out.

From the outside, Dos Amigos looks pretty much the same.

But open the door to the local hotspot for tacos and burritos on North Main Street and it will look nothing like you remember.

If you haven’t checked out the new and improved Dos, it’s something you must put on your to-do list. After a renovation project that lasted a little more than three weeks and took over the space formerly occupied by Depot Antiques & Toys, the Dos faithful were finally allowed back in the doors on the last Friday in February.

“We had the idea late last summer,” said general manager Kina Gilson. “We were definitely looking for more room, but we wanted to keep the same location.”

And when Depot decided to close its doors, it was now or never.

Owner Joel Harris made the call to expand, and the employees pitched in with painting and lacquering, and just about anything that needed to be done to get the place back open as soon as possible.

“The first day we opened, people were waiting outside,” Gilson said. “They definitely missed us.”

Remember having lunch in the old setup? It was a constant struggle to find a spot to sit down. If it was busy, people would be lined up right next to your table waiting to order food. You had to listen closely for your number to be called, and then battle your way through a group of people waiting for take-out.

“People would want to eat here, but there wasn’t any seats,” Gilson said. “It was really cluttered.”

It was less than ideal, although worth it for the food – especially if you were hitting up one of the deal days, like $5 burrito Monday or $2 taco Tuesday.

But don’t worry, none of that is an issue anymore. When you walk in, you’re welcomed with some bright blue and green wall colors, some high-top tables to the right and a large counter for all your ordering needs. There’s one station for dining in and another for take-out, which has helped streamline the ordering process during the busy times. The colorful menu that once hung on the side wall is now placed above the counter to give you plenty of time to make your decision. It’s also where you’ll find coolers with bottled drinks and the fountain soda station.

And just an FYI, the menu remained the same, which makes sense because you don’t want to make too many changes all at once.

“We continuously add things to the menu anyway,” Gilson said.

That is all in the old area. The new area features lots of tables and space to enjoy your meal. Overall, about 50 seats were added to the dining room, which means no stalking people as they take their final few bites to ensure you get a place to eat your lunch.

Ten of those seats are at the stainless steel bar, which is a brand new feature for Dos Amigos.

Before the renovation, you could choose from a small selection of bottled beers, as well as margaritas and sangria. Well, the margaritas and sangria are still an option, but the number of bottled options has greatly expanded.

And you can’t have a bar without draft beers. There is a 10-line draft system that is focusing on Granite State creations, and currently features eight made by New Hampshire breweries, including Concord’s own Litermans Limited and Concord Craft Brewing Co.

“We wanted to do craft beers you can’t get everywhere else,” said Tyler Castrogiovanni, bar/night manager.

There are also two flat-screen TVs, which we all know is a must-have for a bar.

“It gives people the chance to get that after-work beer and maybe order some food to take home,” Castrogiovanni said.

And you no longer have to wait for your number to be called; the staff will bring your food right to the table.

“It’s more modern,” Gilson said. “It was time. We were due for an update.”

In the new dining area is a gigantic chalk board that will tell you what’s on tap, as well as give the kiddos something to do when they no longer feel like sitting at the table. There’s also a plan to feature local artists on the walls.

“We want people to feel welcome,” Castrogiovanni said.

The kitchen, which always seemed to be a little crowded, was expanded to add a second line for making all that yummy food. The bathrooms were also moved and expanded.

So as you can tell, just about everything about Dos Amigos was given an upgrade.

“We just wanted to provide a better atmosphere for our customers,” Gilson said.

So if you haven’t found time to check it out, you might want to stop in for lunch one day. It’s worth the trip.

