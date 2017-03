Summer Bouquet 1. Cone Flowers. Icelandic Poppies. Stepping Softly. Prince Edward Island Cattails. Autumn Leaves. Poppies.

Carolyn Sherman has shown her art work at gallery spaces all over Concord, and through the end of March, a collection of her paintings are hanging in the NHTI Library. With many that show off bright and beautiful flowers, it will only reinforce the point that spring is right around the corner – which we can only hope is actually the case.

Related Posts