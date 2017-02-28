We went to Arnie’s Place on opening day

Arnie’s Place opened for the season last Thursday, which meant our first ice cream of the season. Arnie's Place opened for the season last Thursday and, of course, we had to go get an ice cream. Arnie's Place opened for the season last Thursday and, of course, we had to go get an ice cream.

When Arnie’s Place opened for the season last Thursday, it seemed as though owner Tom Arnold had a hand in picking the weather.

With temperatures in the 60s and not a cloud in the sky, it felt more like the middle of spring than a late February day. But no matter the weather, Arnold has opened the seasonal food and ice cream establishment the Thursday before school vacation for many years. It just so happened to be on the nicest day of the year thus far.

So we had to make the short drive to the Loudon Road summer hot spot for a little fun in the sun – and of course, a dish of ice cream. And as it would turn out, we weren’t the only ones who got the memo of Arnie’s annual opening day.

When we arrived, many people were enjoying lunch and a few scoops at the indoor tables, while the outdoor picnic tables sat empty. That didn’t last long, though.

Soon, all three were spoken for, including when we sat down to enjoy a kiddie size of the red raspberry chocolate chip. There will be 20 tables total once the big snow piles melt.

It sure was nice to enjoy a little homemade ice cream while sitting outside in the sun – because it sure had felt like a long time. It was actually hot enough that it was starting to melt, but not too much. It was our first ice cream of the year, so it didn’t last long enough to really melt.

Most of the time we were there, the line stretched out the door. One nice gentleman told us he comes every year on opening day, and he didn’t seem to be the only one.

We did leave a little disappointed, only by the fact that the food smelled amazing and we had already eaten lunch. But there’s always next time.

The outdoor windows weren’t open yet, but all in due time.

So now that you know Arnie’s is open for the season, go grab a dish or a cone. It sure was nice getting back on that ice cream train.

