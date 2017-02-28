The city cut down a swath of trees at Rollins

Infected pine trees that were cut down earlier this week are seen at Rollins Park in Concord on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. About 200 red pines in the South End park are infected with tiny, invasive bugs called scales and were expected to die this year. The trees are being harvested along with an adjacent plantation of white pines. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff)

Last Thursday, a crew went to Rollins Park to cut down hundreds of pine trees in the area near the playground. About 200 red pines in the South End park were infected with tiny, invasive bugs called scales and were expected to die this year. The trees are being harvested along with an adjacent plantation of white pines, which were not infected with scales but were also cut down. The city council signed off on a plan in December recommending the swath of trees be removed and a long-term plan be drafted with public input on what to put in their place. The harvested lumber will be sold, but it’s unclear how much the city will be paid, depending on the quality of the wood. Top left: Felled trees lie in a pile at Rollins Park. Bottom left: More trees are marked to be cut down. Above: The last rays of sun hit the pine trees behind the playground at Rollins Park last April.