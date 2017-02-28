The Capitol Steps are coming to the Cap Center

The Capitol Steps will entertain the masses at the Cap Center.

Join CATCH Neighborhood Housing for a hilarious evening of political musical satire on Friday as the Capitol Steps return to the Capitol Center for the Arts.

The Steps, a Washington D.C.-based comedy troupe that began as a group of Senate staffers, will present a show featuring songs from their newest album, What to Expect When You’re Electing.

Their songs parody current events and the political climate, and include “The Leader is a Trump,” “How Do You Solve a Problem Like Korea?” and “Deleter of the Facts.”

Now in its 23rd year, Comedy Night is CATCH Neighborhood Housing’s annual fundraiser that encourages laughter in the name of affordable, workforce housing for the Capitol region.

Held at the Capitol Center for the Arts, Comedy Night will begin with a pre-show reception at 6:30 p.m. in the Governor’s Hall. There, CATCH will present the 2017 Housing Hero Award to Officer Thomas Yerkes Jr. of the Concord Police Department, the Rising Star Award to Rob Dapice of New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, the Business of the Year Award to North Branch Construction, the Volunteer of the Year Award to Charles Gerhan Jr., and the Helen M. Greene Visionary Award to Todd Workman of PermaCityLife.

The Capitol Steps’ performance will begin at 8 p.m. and all proceeds from the show will benefit CATCH’s affordable housing programs. Tickets are available from the Capitol Center for the Arts at ccanh.com/ event/capitol-steps-0, at the CCA box office, 44 S. Main St., or by calling 225-1111. Admission to the pre-show reception is complimentary and tickets for the show range from $13 to $39.

CATCH Neighborhood Housing is an award-winning, nonprofit, housing provider that has been providing affordable homes in Merrimack County for over 25 years. CATCH offers a full spectrum of housing services

For more info, call 225-8835 or visit catchhousing.org.

Erin Schaick

