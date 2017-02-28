Music is back in full swing at True Brew Barista

Pat and the Hats are among the many great local acts who regularly grace the stage at True Brew Barista. (JON BODELL / Insider file)
Natalie Turgeon (left) and John Cunningham of City of Dayle perform at True Brew Barista in Concord on Friday April 3, 2015. (CAMERON JOHNSON / Monitor staff)
Kate West performs at True Brew Barista last August.
Music at True Brew Barista has never really “gone anywhere,” but the café/bar/ music venue wants you to know that it’s going all-out on that front from here on out.

On Thursday nights, it’s all-original open mic featuring local celebrity Dusty Gray. Remember, no covers are allowed at True Brew, so this isn’t your ordinary open mic night.

Then, there are Full-on Fridays, featuring some of the best local and nationally touring bands.

There are beer specials from 6 to 8 p.m., and a cover charge applies from 9 to midnight to compensate the musicians.

On Saturdays, they’ll slow things down a bit with Saturday Night Solo. These nights will have a more laid-back feel, and it will be all solo musicians. The music will run earlier – about 8 to 10 p.m. – and there won’t be a cover charge.

Here’s a quick sampling of some of the upcoming acts:

March 3: Chris Peters with special guest Rob Kleiner

March 4: Walker Smith

March 10: Lauren Hurley and Friends

A full music lineup is posted on truebrewbarista.com.

