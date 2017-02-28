Music is back in full swing at True Brew Barista

Music at True Brew Barista has never really “gone anywhere,” but the café/bar/ music venue wants you to know that it’s going all-out on that front from here on out.
On Thursday nights, it’s all-original open mic featuring local celebrity Dusty Gray. Remember, no covers are allowed at True Brew, so this isn’t your ordinary open mic night.
Then, there are Full-on Fridays, featuring some of the best local and nationally touring bands.
There are beer specials from 6 to 8 p.m., and a cover charge applies from 9 to midnight to compensate the musicians.
On Saturdays, they’ll slow things down a bit with Saturday Night Solo. These nights will have a more laid-back feel, and it will be all solo musicians. The music will run earlier – about 8 to 10 p.m. – and there won’t be a cover charge.
Here’s a quick sampling of some of the upcoming acts:
March 3: Chris Peters with special guest Rob Kleiner
March 4: Walker Smith
March 10: Lauren Hurley and Friends
A full music lineup is posted on truebrewbarista.com.
Insider staff