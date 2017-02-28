Mandolin Festival returns to music school

Concord Community Music School’s David Surette (right) will play at this weekend’s mandolin festival concerts.

Get excited mandolin fans – because the 15th annual March Mandolin Festival is this weekend, so you’ll have two chances to catch a killer show.

The first concert is Friday at 7 p.m. at the Stone Church in Newmarket, which we understand is not in Concord, but the second mandolin showcase will take place here on Saturday at the Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St.

Saturday night’s concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. with tickets costing $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

This year’s festival presents a lineup of virtuoso mandolinists, whose “musicianship showcases the range and expressive qualities of the mandolin.” Sounds like you’ll be seeing some pretty good mandolin players if you choose to check out a concert.

The performances feature Italian classical mandolinist Carlo Aonzo, multi-genre mandolin master Tim Connell, New England’s own Steve Roy, and Concord Community Music School Folk Department chairman and multi-instrumentalist David Surette, with special guest, folk singer and guitarist Susie Burke.

Surette is highly regarded throughout New England and beyond for his work on the mandolin, guitar (both flatpick and fingerstyle), and bouzouki. As part of a duo with Burke, his wife, they have performed regularly together for 25 years, recording several albums and building a reputation as one of New England’s top folk duos. He is also an experienced teacher, and coordinates folk music programming and teaches regularly at the Concord Community Music School.

For more info or to purchase tickets for Saturday’s show in Concord, visit ccmusicschool.org or call 228-1196.

Tickets for Friday’s concert are $10 in advance, or $12 for day-of-show ticket purchases. For more info, call 659-7700 or visit stonechurchrocks.com.

Insider staff

