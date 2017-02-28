Former sergeant to speak at Gibson’s

Sgt. 1st Class William Graser, U.S. Army (retired), will be at Gibson’s Bookstore on Saturday at 2 p.m. to discuss his book, Veterans’ Reflections: History Preserved.

The military service of millions of Americans is reflected in Veterans’ Reflections, which puts you in the middle of the action of our nation’s wars. Through firsthand accounts of veterans who served during World War II, the Cold War, Korean War, Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam War, Korean DMZ Conflict, also known as the Quiet War, and Operations Desert Storm and Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), you’ll find yourself paying tribute to each and every veteran.

The stories of personal sacrifice, commitment and valor demonstrate the values that have made the United States the envy of the world. Sixty New Hampshire veterans recall their time in uniform, sharing stories that are tragic, heart-wrenching and sometimes funny. These stories provide an excellent opportunity to gain an understanding and appreciation of veterans.

About the author: Sgt. First Class William R. Graser (Ret.), was recruited by the U.S. Army Security Agency in 1965. His assignments included Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Germany, occupied West Berlin and the U.S. Army Security Agency’s headquarters at Arlington Hall Station, Arlington, Va. He was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal and the Legion of Merit Medal for his service with the U.S. Army Field Station, West Berlin. He has born in Gloucester, Mass., and following retirement moved to Londonderry in 1978.

The event at Gibson’s is free and open to the public. Paperback copies of the book will be available for $21.95. For more info, go to gibsonsbookstore.com.

Gibson’s Bookstore

Related Posts