Thanks to all the snow, skiers are quite happy

We stopped by White Farm last week to see what was happening in the cross-country skiing world, and we found out a lot. Above: Laura Magzis (front) and Sarah Large ski off into the winter wonderland at White Farm. Below: Magzis sets off for another afternoon of skiing. White Farm was quite busy last week after a few big snow storms.

While many of us have seen just about enough of all this February snow, the same cannot be said for local cross-country skiing enthusiasts.

After what amounted to a busted winter last year, and a real slow start to this one, the local hot spots were bustling last week thanks to more than 2 feet of new white stuff over the course of a week.

People couldn’t wait to strap on their skis and hit the freshly groomed trails at White Farm, so much so that we could barely keep up with all the comings and goings at the launch point near the parking lot off Clinton Street.

It was right around the time people were getting out of work and while some who either had the day or afternoon off were just finishing their ski, others were about to embark on a trip to finally enjoy what winter is supposed to be like in New Hampshire.

You could feel the excitement with each passing skier, as they shared pleasantries and talked about the conditions of the trails.

Sarah Large picked up Nordic skiing at Bow High School, but didn’t do much of it during her college days. Now two years out of school, she’s looking to get back into the sport, and with lots of new fallen snow on the ground, she couldn’t wait to glide through White Farm.

“It’s a great way to enjoy winter,” Large said. “If you live in New England, you have to find a way to enjoy it.”

She enjoys the fact that the 2.5 kilometers of trails at White Farm have both flat sections and a few small hills mixed in.

“It’s a great place to start out and get used to having skis on your feet,” Large said.

Large was so excited after the first big snowfall that she came out at night and used a headlamp to make up for some lost time.

The mixture of terrain is also what brought Laura Magzis out. She’s been cross-country skiing for 40 years, and the last few at White Farm.

“You can practice your hills, but have an easier and faster time on the flats,” Magzis said.

Dave Snyder tries to go out as much as he can and has been a big fan of the White Farm trails for years. It takes him about an hour and a half to two hours to do the entire set of trails. And he’s very appreciative of the folks who maintain the trails.

“They do a great job grooming it, especially for a volunteer organization,” Snyder said.

That’s right, all the trails at White Farm are maintained by members of the Capital Ski and Outing Club. They don’t get paid or anything, they’re just a group who like skiing and want to give others the opportunity to do so.

But as you may guess, just because the time and effort is all done for free, the club still has to purchase equipment and maintain it. That’s why there’s a drop box near the launch point for people to leave a little bit to help with the cause.

One woman, who didn’t want to give her name because of the popularity that comes with being in the Insider, was on her fourth straight day of skiing and said it’s one of the best places around.

But it’s not the only one. You can also ski at Beaver Meadow Golf Course – like Jon did – which is on the easier side, or Carter Hill Orchard. Carter Hill is for the more seasoned skier, but no matter what level you’re at, all are worth checking out.

And as just about everyone we came across said, you can’t beat the price.

To check on trail condition and when they’ve been groomed last, visit Concord Community Nordic trails on Facebook at facebook.com/ groups/198056623910.

