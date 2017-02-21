Check out some Oscar-nominated shorts at Red River

Check out the Oscar shorts at Red River Theatres.

Sure, you’ve probably heard about some of the big-name films up for Academy Awards this year – The likes of Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, La La Land, Lion and Manchester by the Sea, to name a few. Whether you’ve seen them or not, odds are you’ve heard someone at the office talking about them or caught a preview on TV.

Over the last month or so, you’ve even seen us review a few of the nominees in Manchester By the Sea (Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role) and Jackie (Actress in a Leading Role).

But some of the lesser-known films to be honored at the Oscars on Sunday are the shorts – in the animated, live action and documentary categories.

Well, here’s your chance to catch some of the quick hits from Sunday’s award show. Through March 2, Red River will be showing all the Oscar-nominated short films in the recently renovated Simchik Cinema, as you gear up for the biggest event of the year in film.

The animated shorts have a total run time of 87 minutes. The live-action shorts go for 134 minutes, while the documentary shorts are 161 minutes, with an intermission.

In the big theaters, Red River is showing 20th Century Women, nominated for Best Screenplay, through next week. Lion, which has been a holdover for many weeks and is up for Best Picture, Cinematography, Actor in a Supporting Role and Actress in a Supporting Role, will be screening at least through Thursday – but possibly longer.

For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit redrivertheatres.org.

Insider staff

