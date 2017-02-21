Check out memoirist Melanie Brooks at Gibson’s

Brooks

In her attempt to write a memoir about her father’s death from a secret AIDS infection in 1985, Melanie Brooks was left with some painful questions: What does it take to write an honest memoir? And what happens to us when we embark on that journey? Would she manage it?

Brooks sought guidance from the memoirists who most moved her, including Andre Dubus III, Joan Wickersham, Mark Doty, Marianne Leone, Richard Hoffman, Edwidge Danticat, Michael Patrick MacDonald, Richard Blanco, Abigail Thomas, Sue Silverman, Kate Bornstein, Jerald Walker and Kyoko Mori to answer these questions.

Brooks will be at Gibson’s Bookstore on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to talk about the subject, as well as talk about her book Writing Hard Stories: Celebrated Memoirists Who Shaped Art from Trauma. The event is free and open to the public.

Bring your notebooks and pens (or a laptop), as Brooks will also be presenting a mini-workshop on memoir writing.

