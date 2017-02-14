We’re taking the ‘Insider’ show on the road

As you well know, it’s no secret how much we enjoy Concord.

For more than a decade, the Insider has thrived covering anything and everything that happens with the Concord city limits. There’s no shortage of things to try, food to eat and stories to tell.

About a year and a half ago, we ventured into Bow and recently we got an idea. What if the Insider – just for one week at a time – left the city to see what’s happening in all these surrounding communities that we’ve heard so much about, but have been unable to experience?

We first had to check with the higher-ups at the company to see if they would be willing to strip away our geographical restrictions for a short time and let us take a field trip. Somehow we were able to convince them that this was a good idea, and we got the go-ahead to branch out.

As you can tell from the cover this week, we went to Henniker as our first stop in what will hopefully be a fun series. The plan (which if you know us is never set in stone) is every couple of months to take a day trip to a surrounding town and check out the sights. Did you know former Insider editor Keith Testa is from Henniker?

Now to be perfectly clear, we have not added Henniker to our coverage area. Nor will we do so with places like Loudon, Chichester and Hopkinton, if and when we decide to make the short drive from Concord to see what’s happening there.

This is a one-time deal, so that’s why we wanted to see and do as much as we could – while being fully aware that we can’t and won’t get to it all. No matter how hard we tried to jam everything in.

It was a fun experience – who knew there was so much to do and see outside of Concord?

But don’t worry good people of Concord, we still found some time to show you some love this week, too.

And come next week, we’re back in town full-time so keep the story ideas coming. That goes for all of you in other towns, too, because we’re coming up with lists of things for our next great adventures.

Send tips to news@theconcordinsider.com.

But for now, enjoy a trip to Henniker through the eyes of an outsider.

You know, it’s the only one on Earth.

