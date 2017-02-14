Here’s a little insight into how our trip went

Just look at all that space for parking. It’s like they cleared the streets in anticipation of our visit. And the best thing is that parking is free for up to two hours.

When you embark on a trip to a place you haven’t been before, you never quite know how it’s going to affect the old wallet.

But we are happy to report that going to Henniker won’t cost you much – especially if you make your way from Concord like we did.

From the office in East Concord, it’s a little over 25 miles (or just shy of 40 minutes) to the blinking light at the intersection of Main Street, Maple Street, Bridge Street and Western Avenue. At a cost of $2.179 a gallon and with a car that gets 39 miles to the gallon, the roundtrip only set us back about $2.86. We drove around some while in town, trying all the fun stuff that Henniker has to offer, so add an extra 30 miles to the total, but that still only puts us at less than $5 in fuel cost.

Luckily we took the right exit off of I-93 South to I-89 North, so we didn’t have to pay any tolls.

And a pleasant surprise was that you don’t have to fill any parking meters in the downtown area, so as long as you don’t leave your car in the one- or two-hour parking spots for longer than what’s allowed, you won’t have to pay a single dime for parking.

If you do, there’s a chance you might get a ticket, which will cost you more than a couple dollars in change.

All you have to do is set an alarm on your cellphone for one hour and 50 minutes and you’ll have more than enough time to get back to your car and move. And every time we had to find a new space, it was quite easy.

It’s a very walkable downtown, even with the previous day’s snow fall on the ground (as you’ll soon read all about), and you can more than make a day of it without spending much money.

Sure, you’ve got to eat, but it’s a place in the warmer months that you could easily pack a lunch and hang out by the river or at the town gazebo.

There’s more than enough to keep you busy for a few hours or an entire day. Don’t believe us? Keep reading.

Insider staff

