We found some cool Valentine’s Day activities

The most romantic holiday of the year is right around the corner, and we’re willing to bet one or two of you still don’t have any plans lined up.

In an effort to help you stay out of the doghouse on Valentine’s Day, we talked to our confidential sources and scoured the interwebs to find out everything that’s going on around here for the holiday – well, maybe not everything, but we sure found quite a bit.

Here’s a sampling of some ideas you can use:

GoodLife Valentine’s Social

On Monday from 2:30 to 4 p.m., head down to GoodLife Programs & Activities at the Smokestack Center (254 N. State St.) for a fun celebration of love and friendship. There will be entertainment and delicious desserts, a door prize and a 50/50 raffle. There will also be a group game that mixes trivia, spelling and current affairs – all with a romantic theme!

Admission is $5, and GoodLife programming is for people 50 and older. For more information, go to goodlifenh.org.

Galentine’s Day Terrarium Building

Grab your girlfriend (ladies, we’re talking to you) for a fun night out at Lilise Designer Resale’s terrarium-building workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day with Mary Potter, creator of baba.tilli. A meager $40 per person to register gets you snacks, wine and a lesson on making your own little plant universe.

Registration is required, so stop in to the shop (113 Storrs St.) or call 715-2009. The class is open to couples and pals alike. No refunds will be given, so don’t double-book yourself.

Coloring Night

If you’re looking to flex your creative muscles in a relaxed environment, check out Coloring Night in the auditorium at the Concord Public Library from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on Valentine’s Day (next Tuesday).

Color inside or outside the lines, using the library’s supplies and coloring pages or your own. Just relax and enjoy some creative stress relief with others.

This coloring night is really intended for adults (since the kids get to color pretty much all the time), but children certainly won’t be turned away.

Cork & Canvas

If you want to do something a little more advanced than coloring but still artistic and relaxing, you can always bring your date to Cork & Canvas (84 N. Main St.) to have a drink and paint “Falling in Love,” a romantic piece featuring a couple in a prom pose.

The paint night will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, and the cost is $30 per seat. Go to concordpaintandsip.com to reserve your seats, or call 856-7766 for more info.

The Place Studio & Gallery

You can also get in on the artistic fun at The Place (40 Thorndike St.), where the project for Valentine’s Day will be decoupage cigar boxes. The cost is $35 and it starts at 6:30 p.m.

Go to theplaceconcord.wixsite.com/the-place or call 369-4906 for more info.

Lobster at Makris

Makris Lobster & Steak House offers twin lobster rolls for $21.99 every Tuesday, and – wouldn’t you know it? – Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday this year.

In that case, grab your date and head out for a romantic lunch or dinner of classic New England lobster rolls. Doesn’t get much more romantic than that.

Potentate’s Valentine Ball

Although it will be past Valentine’s Day, don’t let that stop you from checking out the Bektash Shriners’ Potentate’s Valentine Ball at the Shrine center (189 Pembroke Road) on Feb. 18 starting at 5 p.m.

The black-tie event will feature appetizers, dinner, cocktails, a pie auction and more. Dinner is $30 for adults, $5 for kids. Call 225-5372 for reservations.

