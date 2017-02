Tim and his daughter, Sophie, make valentines. Sophie hard at work.

Now that Tim’s daughter, Sophie, is growing up faster than her mom and dad would like, she’s doing all kinds of fun stuff. So this past weekend, the Goodwins pulled out the arts and crafts supplies to make some Valentines. Tim isn’t much of an artist, as you are all well aware, so it’s a good thing Sophie knows how to create something that others will actually enjoy.

Related Posts