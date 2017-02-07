The Audubon needs your help with counting birds

The New Hampshire Audubon’s Backyard Winter Bird Survey celebrates 30 years of tracking the state’s winter birds, and you can help. Biologists need assistance from residents all over the Granite State to get a clear picture of what’s really happening with our winter birds. This year’s survey will take place this Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone can participate in the Backyard Winter Bird Survey by counting the birds in their own backyard on the survey weekend and reporting online or sending the results on a special reporting form to the Audubon. To receive a copy of the reporting form, email your name and address to bwbs@nhaudubon.org or call 224-9909. Forms are also available at New Hampshire Audubon centers and online. For more info, visit nhaudubon.org under Birding.

Becky Suomala

