NHTI wheelchair basketball game was a big success

Tom Warner of the NHTI admissions department wheels toward a loose ball during the Wheelchair Basketball Benefit at NHTI last week. (JON BODELL / Insider staff) NHTI faculty member Chuck Lloyd looks for someone to pass to while a student plays tight defense. (JON BODELL / Insider staff) Mike Martineau plays some seriously in-your-face defense during the Wheelchair Basketball Benefit at NHTI last week. (JON BODELL / Insider staff) NHTI student Terri Folsom puts up a close-range shot during the Wheelchair Basketball Benefit last week. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

NHTI’s annual Wheelchair Basketball Benefit for the Zach DeVitz Memorial Equipment Fund last week was another smashing success. Students and faculty members faced off in a fun game of wheelchair basketball, which was won (handily) by the faculty team. In the end, though, everybody was a winner – the event raised about $2,000, which will go toward buying assistive technology for students with disabilities. Nice work, NHTI!

Related Posts