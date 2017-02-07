NHTI wheelchair basketball game was a big success

By - Feb 7, 2017 | 0 comments

Tom Warner of the NHTI admissions department wheels toward a loose ball during the Wheelchair Basketball Benefit at NHTI last week. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)
Tom Warner of the NHTI admissions department wheels toward a loose ball during the Wheelchair Basketball Benefit at NHTI last week. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)
NHTI held its annual Wheelchair Basketball Benefit for the Zech DeVitz Memorial Equipment Fund last week, and a wheelie good time was had by all. Students and faculty members faced off on the court, and about $2,000 was raised to purchase assistive technology for students with disabilities. Nice work, NHTI! Top left: Mike Martineau, on the faculty team, plays some seriously in-your-face defense. Bottom left: NHTI faculty member Chuck Lloyd looks for someone to pass to while a student plays tight defense. Above: Tom Warner of the NHTI admissions department wheels his way toward a loose ball. Look at that determination!
NHTI faculty member Chuck Lloyd looks for someone to pass to while a student plays tight defense. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)
Mike Martineau plays some seriously in-your-face defense during the Wheelchair Basketball Benefit at NHTI last week. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)
Mike Martineau plays some seriously in-your-face defense during the Wheelchair Basketball Benefit at NHTI last week. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)
NHTI student Terri Folsom puts up a close-range shot during the Wheelchair Basketball Benefit last week. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)
NHTI student Terri Folsom puts up a close-range shot during the Wheelchair Basketball Benefit last week. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

NHTI’s annual Wheelchair Basketball Benefit for the Zach DeVitz Memorial Equipment Fund last week was another smashing success. Students and faculty members faced off in a fun game of wheelchair basketball, which was won (handily) by the faculty team. In the end, though, everybody was a winner – the event raised about $2,000, which will go toward buying assistive technology for students with disabilities. Nice work, NHTI!

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2015 The Concord Insider