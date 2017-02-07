Fall in love with downtown this Valentine’s season

Visitors are invited to join the thriving downtown Concord community by spending time eating, shopping or just exploring all that is wonderful about the new Main Street and downtown.

During Fall in Love with Downtown, Feb. 7-14, select local businesses will be offering discounts, deals, workshops and much more. Why not spread the love? People are encouraged to use #xoxoConcord on social media to share with everyone what they love about Concord! For a list of participating businesses, check out intownconcord.org.

Whether it’s a quiet romantic dinner followed by a sentimental stroll along Main Street or rejoicing in the single life with happy hour and enjoying singer/songwriters live on stage, there is something for everyone during this holiday of love. People will love the shopping experience of downtown Concord, with wide pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, charming storefronts, and a “walkability score” of 91 (walkscore.com) – which says most errands can be readily accomplished on foot.

Fall in Love with Downtown is the kickoff event for the 2017 Discover Downtown Series put on by Intown Concord and Merchants Roundtable.

“There’s so much to love about our downtown! Whether you’re shopping for that special someone or enjoying a romantic night out together, there’s something for everyone to fall head over heels for in downtown Concord this February,” said Kate Fleming, events and outreach coordinator at Intown Concord.

New this year, Discover Downtown presenting sponsor TD Bank will have a Valentine’s Selfie Stop in its lobby at 143 N. Main St. Fully equipped with a selfie stick and love-themed props, the Selfie Stop welcomes anyone and everyone who’s looking to add a little fun during their banking experience. People will be encouraged to share their photos on social media using #xoxoConcord. TD Bank customers and visitors will also have a chance to win Downtown Dollars throughout the weeklong raffle. The winner will be chosen on Feb. 14.

For more details, go to intownconcord.org.

Kate Fleming

