Cheers is going to have a bar – made of ice – for Black Ice

Cheers will have an ice bar on its patio this weekend for the Black Ice tournament.

If you’re over the age of 21, there’s a good chance you’ve been to a bar before.

But, have you ever been to an ice bar? Well, if your answer is no, you might want to keep reading.

Because in conjunction with the Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship being held at White Park this weekend, Cheers is putting together a little outdoor fun on their redone patio.

From 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Cheers will open its patio for patrons to mosey up to its two-night-only, 10-foot ice bar. Yes, it will actually be made of ice, which is why you can see all the festivities will be outside.

“We’ve seen it done at other places,” said Cheers owner Doug Milbury. “And changing the patio around gives us more room to do stuff like this.”

But don’t worry, they’re making some accommodations that will make it a much more enjoyable experience than what you imagine when you think of standing around outside after sunset in January.

There will be three fire pits (just not too close to the bar) and patio heaters to keep you nice and toasty – although we still recommend wearing proper attire for being in cold weather.

And for those of you who enjoyed a little light drinking during the ol’ college days, there will be an ice luge to whet your whistle. If you’ve ever used an ice luge, it’s not something you’ll soon forget. The patio will be adorned with a few ice sculptures and there might even be an ice version of corn hole.

There will be a special menu, featuring things like chili and beef stew, along with a variety of cold and hot beverages. And in case you were wondering, there will be tables and chairs – just not made out of ice.

You don’t need a reservation – it’s just a first-come, first-served basis, and you don’t even have to go inside to get a spot because you can use the patio entrance.

So after spending some time down at the tournament, go home and warm up, and then venture back outside to the ice bar. Sure, it might be a little cold, but know you’ll be able to say you’ve been to one.

“We hope to do it every year,” Milbury said.

