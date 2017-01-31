From the Crowd: You’ll want to watch ‘Jackie’ before it’s gone

Actress Natalie Portman attends a special screening of Jackie during the 54th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It’s a week after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and the former first lady, Jackie Kennedy, is ready to talk about her husband.

She invites a journalist to the Kennedy’s estate in Hyannis Port, Mass., for an interview. That’s where the story of Jackie begins to unfold.

The recently released film takes you through the twists and turns of Jackie Kennedy’s life, from being first lady to the time immediately following Nov. 22, 1963, when the course of American history and that of her family takes a dramatic turn.

Jackie is currently showing at Red River Theatres (for at least all of this week and next) and we just so happened to be lucky enough to catch the employee screening before it opened to the public last week. Yeah, it’s just one of the perks as an Insider.

Natalie Portman, who we’ve always been a big fan of, plays the role of Jackie Kennedy, so as you can tell by the title of the movie, she’s the star of the show.

Now while we’re no experts on Kennedy, Portman’s vocals and the outfits she wears during the film make it feel as though she was quite close with the former first lady – it was that spot on.

Even though this is a movie, it feels as though you’re actually living through that point in history – what went on during that time and the heartbreak that ensued in Washington and across the nation.

While the film begins after the assassination, it takes you through the time leading up to that moment, right after it and the days that follow. But it’s not in sequential order. It jumps around a lot, which keeps you on the edge of your seat to see what happens next and how each moment will play out.

There’s the time spent in Dallas – from the time right before they get off Air Force One and are greeted by a crowd of supporters, all the way until they get back on the plane with the President’s body in tow.

The conversations between Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy (played by Peter Sarsgaard) are captivating and heart wrenching, especially when it comes to planning for the funeral and doing what is best for the fallen president’s two children. And it will just tear you up when she must tell the her children that a bad man hurt their father and he won’t be coming home.

You even get a glimpse of a couple old clips of the real President and first lady, and television footage of Lee Harvey Oswald. But it’s well mixed in and doesn’t stand out in a way that takes away from the film.

The way it moves between days and events is really well done and if you’re a history buff – or just in the mood for something based on actual events – this is one you don’t want to miss.

But just to warn you, there’s not a lot of laughs in this one. It is centered around the death of an American president and the ensuing grief. The score of the film, done by Mica Levi, is an absolute homerun. That’s probably why it’s up for an Oscar for best score, as is Portman for best actress and best costume design.

Showings are at 2, 5:30 and 7:45 p.m. through Thursday. Check out redrivertheatres.org/2017/01/ jackie-now-playing for times for this weekend.

Tickets for evening shows (beginning at or after 5 p.m.) are $10; $8 for students, seniors and military. Red River members are $7. Matinees are $8 and $6 for members.

