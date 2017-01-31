NHTI honors first building inspector program grads

NHTI, along with 50 members of the New Hampshire Building Officials Association, honored the first six graduates of the school’s Building Inspector and Plans Examiner Certificate Program on Jan. 11 at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall on Airport Road. Launched in fall 2015, the three-semester, 18-credit-hour program prepares students to critically examine permit applications and plans for residential, commercial and other building types, and to subsequently ensure that the construction of buildings with permits is conducted in accordance with and within the provisions of relevant building codes. For more information, visit nhti.edu/academics/programs-study/engineering-technology-programs/building-inspector-and-plans-examiner, or contact admissions at 230-4011 or nhtiadm@ccsnh.edu. From left: Tedd Evans, chief building inspector, city of Concord and NHTI instructor; Steve Caccia, NHTI V.P. of student affairs; Dr. Susan Denton, NHTI president; graduates Bill Booth, Norma Ditri, Dawn Michaud, Corey Rider, Mike Cummings and Steve Martin; Bill McKinney, V.P., N.H. Building Officials Association; and Bill Nash, International Code Council representative.