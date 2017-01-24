Granite United Way offering its free tax program

It is more important than ever to prepare accurate income tax returns during the 2017 tax season.

A new law requires the IRS to delay issuing refunds for certain taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit until Feb. 15.

The law has no exceptions and is designed to make it easier for the IRS to find and stop fraud.

Granite United Way operates a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site in Concord, one of more than 12,000 programs across the country the IRS relies on to help people file their taxes every year, completely free of charge.

In 2016 alone, its IRS certified volunteers helped more than 5,000 individuals and families in New Hampshire and the upper valley of Vermont qualify for and keep 100 percent of their refunds — nearly $7 million — without worrying about hidden fees or unexpected charges.

The site in Concord will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Workplace Success, 2 Industrial Park Drive, from this Saturday to March 25.

Who can get free tax prep? Generally, individuals who make up to $64,000 are eligible to have their taxes prepared and e-filed for free.

Our services are also available to persons with disabilities, the elderly and non-native English speakers who need assistance in preparing their taxes.

Tax filers can call 2-1- 1 or go to NHTaxHelp.org to find out more or to schedule a tax appointment.

Cary Gladstone

