Go Try It: Sing with the Concord Chorale

Usually in this space, we tell you all about something that we’ve gone out and tried – and that you should do the same.

But occasionally, we want you to go try something that we just frankly can’t do. And that’s the case when it comes to singing.

Sure, in the shower and belting out Disney tunes with our daughters is one thing, but in front of a room full of talented singers is just not something we’re prepared to jump into.

A few years back, I took a lesson with former Insider editor Keith Testa’s wife, Emily Jaworski, but luckily she was the only one in the room because it proved once and for all that I’m just not cut out to make my vocal chords work that way.

But if you like to sing and have been looking for a group to join, this might just be the push you need.

Twice a year, the Concord Chorale holds an open sing where it invites anyone and everyone to come and sing with them for a night. And it just so happens the first one for 2017 is this Wednesday.

Now we know it’s a little last minute, but we didn’t want you sitting around for two weeks thinking about it and coming up with every excuse in the book not to attend.

Because you basically need to make your decision right now. Time is ticking.

At the open sing, you get to meet the chorale members and music director, and sing through the semester’s music with them.

If you like what you see and hear, you can sign up for an audition with the music director prior to next week’s rehearsal.

And really, what do you have to lose?

The open sing will be held Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at Concord High School, 170 Warren St.

Good luck and break a leg!

