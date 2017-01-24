Don’t miss prog-rockers Mavara at Hatbox

Iranian progressive rock band Mavara will play a show at Concord’s Hatbox Theatre on Saturday. The show will highlight songs from their newest album, “Consciousness.” Prog-rockers Mavara know a thing or two about bringin' the house down. Make sure you check out their show at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday.

If you’re a big prog-rock fan but never seem to be able to find a show, Hatbox Theatre has a cure for your ills this Saturday.

The progressive rock band Mavara has played venues around the globe, and now they’re ready to bring their unique style of music to the Hatbox Theatre in Concord.

The show will highlight songs from their newest album, Consciousness, a concept album that touches on subjects like war, love, politics and life. The whole album touches on the reincarnation of a soul into different bodies.

“The album is a departure from our previous three albums,” said Farhood Ghadiri, the band’s founder, keyboard player, producer and composer, noting the 10-song album takes listeners on a journey from the Battle of al-Qadisiyyah in 636 ACE into the future.

Ghadiri describes Mavara as a progressive rock band influenced by groups like Pink Floyd, Riverside, Marillion and Porcupine Tree, and that those who attend the band’s show can expect a unique experience. “There are not many bands in the United States today playing the style of music we play.”

He isn’t lying, either. Based on a few samples from the band’s website, the sound is heavier and more metal than the traditional progressive rock style of the 1970s and ’80s, yet not quite as hardcore as legit heavy metal or hard rock bands from the ’90s through today.

Considered “subversive” in their native Iran because of the music they play, Mavara has been in the United States for the past four years on an artist and entertainer visa. During that time, they’ve played in clubs and theaters from Maine to North Carolina, including the Dover Brick House and the 603 Music Festival in Manchester – they’ve even played a show at Hatbox before, so they’ll be no strangers to the cozy performance venue.

Mavara, which translates to “beyond everything you think,” formed in 2001 and developed a following in Iran via social media sites, such as Facebook and YouTube, where the band would post videos of their songs and performances. Over the years, Mavara has had a fluid lineup of members, performing extensively in Tehran and Karaj, and eventually in Europe and the United States after working with the Transit Music Group record label. The band writes all of their own music and lyrics, initially written in Persian and on later albums in English.

The five-piece band also gained notoriety when publications detailed the group’s struggles with musical censorship and restrictions in Iran.

“In our country, rock music is illegal,” Ghadiri told us.

Mavara will be at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16.50 for adults and $13.50 for students/seniors/members and are available at hatboxnh.com.

Listen to Mavara’s music at reverbnation.com/ mavaraband and soundcloud.com/mavara-1. More information about the group can be found at mavaraband.com and facebook.com/mavaraband.

Insider staff

