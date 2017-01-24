Celebrate Mozart’s b-day at the Audi this weekend

There’s a three-day celebration for Mozart’s birthday at the Audi, with two performances of “Amadeus” by N.H. Theatre Factory (above) and a Symphony N.H. concert.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born Jan. 27, 1756.

That means this Friday, the famous composer who is one of those people who is recognizable by just a single name, would have been 261 years old.

And while Mozart wasn’t born in Concord, never lived in Concord and we have no inside information that tells us that he ever visited Concord (which is actually nine years younger), he’s one of those people who’s celebrated all over the world.

So in honor of his entrance into the world, the Concord Community Concert Association is hosting a three-day celebration at the Audi – and all of you are invited, assuming you buy a ticket.

On Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., the N.H. Theatre Factory will present Amadeus by Peter Shaffer, directed by Joel Mercier.

Amadeus is the story of Mozart, told by his peer and secret rival Antonio Salieri, the court composer for the Emperor of Austria.

Jealous of Mozart’s genius and resentful of his own mediocrity, Salieri secretly rejects God and vows to destroy his rival’s career in this exploration of human traits, both good and bad, that creates the world’s finest art. This provocative work weaves a confrontation between mediocrity and genius into a tale of breathtaking dramatic power.

N.H. Theatre Factory originally performed the work last year, but decided to bring back its star-studded cast for a remount for the celebration.

Tickets are $18 and available at Gibson’s Bookstore and the UPS Store. Tickets for Concord Community Concert Association members are $15.

On Sunday at 2pm, the Symphony N.H. Chamber Players, with concertmaster Elliott Markow, will perform a Mozart/Salieri concert in costume, in the Amadeus set. Tickets for the concert are $18 at Gibson’s and the UPS Store. Students up to 18 years old are free.

Each event will begin a little early with an Old Vienna Birthday Party – which means cake – and the “Cabin Fever Cure” silent auction.

For more info, visit concordcommunityconcerts.org or call 344-4747.

Insider staff

