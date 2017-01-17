Stay warm, dry and cozy while rocking out

Pat & the Hats play at True Brew Barista in Concord in April 2016. The indie rock band formerly of the capital city was back in town over the weekend to serve up some tasty grooves to the music lovers at True Brew. Elizabeth Faiella, upper right, teaches Irish tunes and techniques in the recital hall at the Concord Community Music School Saturday. Amazing Hot Sauce rocks Penuche’s last year. Penuche’s is a happening underground music venue and bar tucked away in Bicentennial Square. Professional guitarist Brad Myrick plays during a guitar clinic at Strings and Things this past Sunday. This guy is good!

If there’s one thing Concord has plenty of, it’s places to listen to some live music. Whether you’re looking for a big-time, national act or the next big thing on the acoustic scene, you’re bound to find something you like right here in the capital city.

Since it’s winter and this is the Indoor Fun Issue, we decided to pull together a list of some of the best places to go for live music in Concord. Although you have to step outside briefly to leave your house, all of these places are indoors, and they’re all worth checking out at some point this winter.

Penuche’s

If you like loud music and underground environments, you need to check out Penuche’s.

This subterranean bar in Bicentennial Square is a hot spot for rock acts on Thursday and Saturday nights. Penuche’s hosts all genres of music, but it’s usually for the rock/jam band crowd.

It can get pretty crowded in there, but that’s part of the charm – plus, it will help you stay warm. Bring a few bucks in cash, as there’s a small cover to pay.

Find Penuche’s on Facebook to stay up to date on who’s playing and when.

True Brew Barista

You can’t mention Penuche’s without also mentioning its Bicentennial Square neighbor, True Brew Barista.

True Brew is a hip coffee joint by day and hip music venue by night – it’s just a pretty hip place. Each Friday and Saturday night, the lights dim, the brews switch from coffee to beer and the whole place fills up with music.

True Brew takes its music acts seriously, so you won’t hear any hacks – or covers, since they’re not allowed.

Check truebrewbarista.com for a schedule.

Hermanos Cocina Mexicana

One of the hidden gems of the Concord music scene is Hermanos Cocina Mexicana. The classy Mexican restaurant hosts live music every day except Friday, with a lot of regular acts as well as new ones.

Since there isn’t much performance space in Hermanos, these tend to be solo or two-person acts, and they tend to be quieter, relaxing shows that won’t disturb your dinner. Also, there’s never any cover charge, which is a nice bonus.

Check hermanosmexican.com/entertainment for a complete schedule.

NEC Concord

Concord’s Main Street college campus is more than just an institution of higher learning – it’s also a hot place to take in some tunes.

The Listening Room Series brings live performances to NEC once or twice a month, and the shows are always free. Between Rob Azevedo’s Granite State of Mind and Tristan Omand’s Americana music and stories, there’s plenty of music to go around.

Go to nec.edu for more.

Community Music School

The Concord Community Music School does more than just teach – they host all kinds of concerts. Student recitals, open jazz jam sessions and special festivals are always going on (and many are free), so there’s a lot to keep an eye on. Go to ccmusicschool.org for a schedule.

