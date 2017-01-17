McGowan Fine Art is hosting Art & Bloom

Left: To give you a visual as to what Art & Bloom is all about, here’s a pairing from last year. Right: “City” by Vicky Tomayko was chosen for design. Can’t wait to see that arrangement.

Are you sick of putting on layers upon layers of clothing before leaving the house? Have you been daydreaming about an exotic vacation to escape winter? Is looking at brown snow on a daily basis getting you down?

Well, while we can’t make spring come any sooner (sorry), there is something coming up that will help brighten your day – and it’s Art & Bloom.

The annual collaboration between the Concord Garden Club and McGowan Fine Art, which is now in its 15th ​year overall with the last dozen taking place at McGowan, begins Thursday. And we all know that we could use the illusion that spring is closer than it really is.

Here’s how it works: The staff at McGowan picked out a collection of work and members of the Concord Garden Club, as well as local floral designers, choose a piece and create arrangements inspired by the art.

“It’s an opportunity to show off work that’s either new to the gallery or I feel haven’t been looked at enough,” said McGowan owner Sarah Chaffee.

Now here’s where you come in. Go to McGowan between Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday to enjoy both the art and flowers. Because, as you well know, flowers don’t last that long, so you’ve got to check it out before things start to look like your garden at the end of the season.

For the art, the good people over at McGowan chose pieces from local favorites like Bert Yarborough and Sally Ladd Cole. And what they tried to do was give a wide range of works for the designers to choose from. Because once McGowan hangs the art they chose for the show, the designers go and choose which one they’d like to create an arrangement around.

“I was looking for bold colors,” Chaffee said. “And I want to give a broad range of work to interpret.”

As for the flower designs, you have to go and check out the show because most of the arrangements won’t be put together until the day of the opening. In all, there will be 15 floral creations to match a piece of art, but there will also be many other great pieces to enjoy.

Hopefully, it will help you forget about winter for at least a little bit of time.

The opening reception for the annual exhibit will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at McGowan Fine Art (10 Hills Ave.) You can also see it during gallery hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ concordgardenclubnh or mcgowanfineart.com.

Related Posts