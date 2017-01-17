If entertainment is what you’re looking for . . .

The Hatbox Theatre offers a great intimate space to catch a live performance, band or comedy show.

Concord is kind of a hot spot for entertainment, whether it be live or on the big screen.

With a plethora of great spots to catch a play, a film or comedy show, there’s always something going on to get you through the cold days and nights of winter.

So if you’re looking for something to do, check out one of these establishments – odds are you’ll find something that catches your eye.

The Audi

The Concord City Auditorium, more famously known as the Audi, is the city-owned theater that offers all kinds of programming from September through June.

And you’re in luck because the spring portion of the schedule, which just so happens to start in the middle of winter, is just about to get going with the annual Rhythm of the Night (see page 5 for more).

The list of events has something for everyone. The Concord Community Concerts Association brings in groups like Symphony New Hampshire and the String Orchestra of NYC, while other musical acts will rock the Audi stage. Dance studios from all over the area, and the Hispanic Flamenco Ballet will wow audiences with their moves. The Community Players of Concord have a pair of performances lined up and the Walker Lecture Series brings in a wide range of speakers and groups to add a little extra culture to the schedule.

So if we’ve grabbed your attention, check out concordcityauditorium.org/ schedule for all the details.

Red River Theatres

For almost 10 years, Red River has been the spot to catch some of the best independent films out there.

While they might not always have the latest action flick or romantic comedy, the staff does a great job of bringing in films they feel the community wants to watch.

With two 100-plus-seat theaters and a soon-to-be renovated screening room, Red River has become a destination for movie buffs.

In addition to matinee, afternoon, evening and night showings, depending on the day of the week, Red River is well known for its special one-time screenings with various organizations and groups. They host sing-alongs, film festivals, the bring-your-own-baby series and special celebrations, like the Oscar party on Feb. 26.

For showtimes and to see what’s playing, check out redrivertheatres.org.

Hatbox Theatre

Hatbox hasn’t even been open for a full year, but it has quickly become a local hotspot for lovers of live performance.

The theater space at Steeplegate Mall houses just north of 80 seats that surround the stage area, giving audience members an intimate feel with the performers. And it has just about anything you can think of when it comes to the schedule of events.

There’s music, including a progressive rock band from Iran later this month, storytelling, comedy and magic. But of course, live theater is the big selling point, with groups traveling from all over the state to perform in the space (right now The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged is happening for one more weekend).

Visit hatboxnh.com for a complete schedule of events and ticket pricing.

Capitol Center for the Arts

As you’ve already read, there’s lots of places in town to see local and independent works. But if you’re looking for bigger names and more mainstream productions, then the Cap Center is where it’s at.

They recently hosted big-time Boston comedian Lenny Clarke and Led Zeppelin cover band, Get The Led Out (although that doesn’t do you much good). But never fear, there’s lots more coming up.

They offer HD rebroadcasts of recorded live performances, including Romeo and Juliet on Monday.

Live concerts, ballet, theater – you name it and most likely you’ll find it on the Cap Center schedule. In addition to the 1,300-seat theater, the Cap Center also has performances in the Spotlight Cafe, a more intimate space for up and coming artists.

And you can find it all at ccanh.com/events.

Related Posts