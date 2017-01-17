Educational stuff sure can be for fun, too

During legislative sessions, there are a lot more people in the House Gallery seats.

While some may say that learning isn’t fun, we tend to disagree with the premise.

We sure had a lot of fun in college, although most of that was outside of the classroom, and it’s not like we went all that often anyway (just kidding, stay in school kids).

And when it comes to fun around here, there’s plenty that falls into the educational realm. Don’t believe us? Keep reading.

Discovery Center

When you walk into the Discovery Center, it looks more like a space playground than a learning center, but that’s exactly what it’s intended to be.

Sure you can land a space shuttle, see yourself through infrared and watch what equates to a movie, but in all seriousness, the Discovery Center is meant to teach visitors all about space, space travel and, most importantly, two pretty big names in the world of exploration outside this little bubble we know as Earth.

Christa McAuliffe and Alan Shepard are the pride of New Hampshire when it comes to space, which is why they had an entire center named after them. So not only can you learn about the two icons, but a whole lot more. There are tons of exhibits, the planetarium shows are fun and educational, and the observatory allows you to look at things very far away.

The Discovery Center is open Friday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as the first Friday of the month for Super Stellar Fridays.

For more, visit starhop.com.

State House

Most people think of the State House as the place where important decisions that affect our state are made. And while that is true, there’s a lot more than meets the eye.

You can take a self-guided tour of the building anytime it’s open, or sign up for a tour guide to take you around – they just ask you have a group of 10 or more for that.

The visitor’s center has lots of cool New Hampshire stuff and the staff is always willing to answer your questions.

There are paintings of some very old and famous Granite Staters hanging on just about every wall, giving you plenty to read.

If you go on a Wednesday, between now and June, you can take a seat in the House Gallery to watch those important decisions be discussed, and the same can be said for the Senate Chamber on Thursdays.

You can even take part in a State House scavenger hunt.

The State House is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Historical Society

This place just screams learn about the state you live in.

Between all the artifacts, you could spend an entire day looking around and brushing up on your knowledge, but that’s not all. There’s currently an exhibit with some great old paintings of the White Mountains, as well as a portrait display featuring New Hampshire families and friends.

But the coolest thing you’ll find is the Discovering New Hampshire exhibit. It has a hand-carved canoe from the Abenaki tribe, a pen used by Franklin Pierce, a ballot box from the 1800s, musical instruments and much more.

The historical society is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more, visit nhhistory.org.

Audubon

While the Audubon is all about nature and birds, two things that are synonymous with the outdoors, there’s still plenty of things to do inside the McLane Center.

They always have an art exhibit, typically with New Hampshire- or at least New England-based artists.

They’ve got lots of little tidbits of info lining the hallways, the nature store is loaded with great stuff, and there’s always some sort of event on the horizon.

And don’t tell anyone, but the outdoor areas there are great for hiking (in winter as well), and the live bird exhibit is top notch.

