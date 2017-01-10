Science Cafe to discuss the future of electric cars

Monitor staff
Science Cafe Concord has gotten recharged over its holiday break and returns next Tuesday (Jan. 17) to discuss an electrifying topic: Electric cars.
The monthly discussion-in-a-bar series will take your questions about the present and future status of cars that use electrons rather than gasoline to propel themselves. Are they a fad or the future of transportation, since Chevrolet has just introduced a long-range electric car? Do they make sense in a spread-out state like New Hampshire? Should you buy one?
The free series meets at 6 p.m. in the upstairs room of The Draft, 67 S. Main St. Bring your questions; panelists include Rebecca Ohler of the state Department of Environmental Services and longtime electric-vehicle advocate; Robert Willis, chief electrical inspector for Formula Hybrid electric-car racing and engineer; and Mike Mercer, technical service director for Banks Chevrolet, who can talk about Chevy’s new all-electric Bolt.
For more information, check the website: ScienceCafeNH.org.