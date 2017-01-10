Emma York sure knows her Insider trivia

In the final issue of 2016, we challenged your knowledge when it came to the previous year with some Insider trivia.

We did the same thing last year, but unfortunately not a single person responded. But we learned our lesson, and this year we offered up a $25 gift card to the person who answered the most questions correctly.

While that may not have enticed most of you to put in the effort, it sure worked for Emma York. The first day the paper came out to subscribers, York had her answers in our inbox and outside of a few typos and misplaced words, she got every one correct. Way to go, Emma!

For all of you who didn’t bother, here are the answers.

How many people answered last year’s trivia? Last year, nobody answered the trivia.

Who won during our game of Concordland? Tim playing as Matt Bonner won Concordland.

What is the call sign for The Sky is Not the Limit amateur radio club? Kilo (K), Alpha (A), One (1), Sierra (S), Kilo (K), Yankee (Y).

How many points did Jon score in the NHTI wheelchair game? Jon scored 4 points.

What special pizza does Constantly make for a certain love holiday? Constantly makes heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day.

How long do recruits go to the police academy for? Police recruits have to train at the police academy for 684 hours.

What was the name of the video we redid? The Valentine’s Day video was named Young Love 2.

What’s the name of the NHTI newspaper? The NHTI newspaper is named The Porcelain Post.

What food item did we find in our desk drawer? Cranberry sauce was found in the desk drawer.

How many Grange awards did we win? You won a total of six Grange awards.

What tattoo did we follow start to finish? A David Bowie tattoo was followed start to finish.

How many tattoo parlors are there in Concord? There are six.

Where is the best place to take a visitor? According to the Cappies, the best place to take a visitor is the N.H. State House.

What did Tim help plant at Apple Hill Farm? Tim helped plant strawberries at Apple Hill Farm.

Who came to Matt Bonner’s camp? Kelly Olynyk.

What did we make with Pink 2.0? You made nachos out of the pig, Pink 2.0.

Who won the Insider Olympics? Tim Goodwin won the Insider Olympics.

Who won the Taco Gigante Challenge? Concord Fire Department.

How much did making strides raise? The Making Strides Walk raised $476, 510.

When did the Concord airport open? The Concord Airport opened in 1927.

Who was named the first Mr. Concord? John Cimikoski.

