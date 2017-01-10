Cmar Scholarship Fund hosting Bruins alumni

The Cmar Scholarship Fund is hosting a hockey game fundraiser on Sunday with the Boston Bruins alumni.

Everett Arena will be abuzz this Sunday when the Stephen Cmar ROTC Crusaders battle the Boston Bruins Alumni.

And you can be there to watch it all unfold – if you buy a ticket that is.

The third annual charity game, which is a fundraiser for the Stephen Cmar ROTC Scholarship Fund, will take over Concord’s indoor ice palace for the afternoon and it’s all for a good cause.

Stephen Cmar, who grew up in Bow and graduated from Bow High School, was just 20 years old when he died on May 6, 2010, after a motorcycle accident, and his parents thought the best way to honor his memory was by establishing a scholarship fund in his name. And since he was involved with the ROTC program at UNH, and planned to pursue a military career, it made the most sense to help those seeking the same path.

“The program had such an effect on Stephen and we wanted to give back,” said Geoff Cmar, Stephen’s dad.

The fund has benefited a different UNH ROTC student each year since 2011 with a $1,500 scholarship. There is also a different local scholarship given to two Bow students in the amount of $1,000 each in Stephen’s memory.

Many donations came in to start the scholarship fund, but after three years the funds started to drop. So that’s when the Cmars decided to host the hockey game with the Boston Bruins alumni.

“It was time that we better do something,” Cmar said.

The first year saw a big snowstorm come in the night before, but last year brought in quite a bit of money thanks to sponsors and ticket sales. The hope is that this year will be the best one yet.

“It’s a way for Stephen to bring the community together,” Cmar said.

The Bruins alumni team will consist of some big names with the likes of Rick Middleton, Bob Sweeney, Terry O’Reilly and Bob Beers lacing up the skates against the ROTC Crusaders. The home team will feature Stephen’s two brothers, Craig and Shaun; other family members and friends; and players from sponsors.

“For a good laugh, I’ll be playing,” Cmar said.

In addition to catching the game, you can meet the Bruins alumni between periods and get autographs, as well as enter for a chance to win some great prizes – including an autographed jersey by the alumni.

“It’s a good time for all,” Cmar said.

Stephen did learn to skate with the Concord Capitals and played with the organization for many years.

“Hockey was a mainstay in our house,” Cmar said. “And hockey is a great thing in the city of Concord.”

The family even saw the Bruins alumni at Everett Arena many years ago.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with puck drop anticipated around 3:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission, which means get there early to get the seats you want. You can purchase them at cmarfund.com/bruins-fundraiser or at the door.

“As long as they’re still available,” Cmar said.

For more info on the scholarship fund, visit cmarfund.com.

