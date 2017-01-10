Book of the Week: ‘Hannah and Sugar’

Hannah and Sugar

Kate Berube

2016

Genre: Children’s

Every day when Hannah comes home from school, her dad is waiting for her at the bus stop. And Violet P.’s mom and her brown dog, Sugar, are waiting for Violet. Every day Violet P.’s mom asks Hannah if she would like to pet Sugar. And every day Violet says, “No, thank you.”

But one day Sugar goes missing and is gone for a day and a night. No one can find her. Hannah wonders what it would be like for Sugar to be lost and away from home, and probably hungry. And then Hannah hears a strange sound. . . . Maybe Hannah can help find Sugar. But will Hannah be too afraid?

This picture book has lovely drawings with great colors. And I liked how the author makes her point about Hannah, Sugar, fears and friendships.

Robbin Bailey Concord Public Library

