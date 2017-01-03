What will Concord look like in 50 years? That’s the topic of the next Wednesday Wisdom at Kimball-Jenkins Estate on Jan. 11.

If you can remember all the way back to 2015, Concord celebrated a pretty important milestone.

That’s right, our charming little city turned 250 years old.

It was a year-long trip down memory lane complete with celebrations, a time capsule opening and burial, and just an overall look at how far Concord had come since being established in 1865.

But now that the city is 251 years old, has a brand new downtown and is just a thriving spot to live and work, it’s about time to take a look at what the future holds.

So on Jan. 11 (that’s next Wednesday), Wednesday Wisdom will do just that. The monthly lecture series/pot luck, brings in speakers on a variety of topics and this one just happens to be titled, Concord in 50 Years: The booming center of N.H., or a ghost town?

Talk about perfect timing for our issue that looks into the future of Concord – even though we only went as far as this year.

Steve Duprey, who has been influential in developing many properties in Concord, will speak to what the future holds for the city. It seems like he would be a good person to lead this discussion.

The talk will be held in the Kimball-Jenkins Estate mansion at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to anyone interested.

Wednesday Wisdom is held on the second Wednesday of each month. The goal of the series is to bring fascinating speakers to a diverse group of greater Concord residents. That’s all of you.

Like we said before, it is also a pot luck, so bring your favorite dish to share, as well as whatever you’d like to drink – including wine or beer.

Wednesday Wisdom is a collaboration of the Kimball Jenkins Estate and Mill Brook Gallery and Sculpture Garden.

Insider staff

Related Posts