Finalists for the N.H. Theatre Awards are out

The Community Players production of “Once On This Island” is up for multiple awards at this year’s N.H. Theatre Awards ceremony on Jan. 21 at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

The N.H. Theatre Awards has announced its finalists.

Each year, the N.H. Theatre Awards celebrates achievements and talent in New Hampshire theatre with an awards night. This year marks the 15th year of the awards ceremony, and for a second straight year, it will be held at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

On awards night, in addition to announcing the winner in each category, there will be highlights from the years’ top performances presented by the original cast members.

The production companies in Concord are well represented in this year’s group of finalists.

Best Production, Musical – Community: Once On This Island – Community Players of Concord

Best Director, Musical – Community: Bryan Halperin, Once On This Island – Community Players of Concord

Best Actor, Musical – Community: Benjamin Hunton as Daniel Beauxhomme, Once On This Island – Community Players of Concord

Best Actor – Youth: Jagger Reep as Buddy, Elf, The Musical JR – RB Productions

Best Actress, Drama/ Comedy – Community: Kim Lajoie as Chris, Calendar Girls – Community Players of Concord

Best Actress, Musical – Community: Sheree Owens as Ti Moune, Once On This Island – Community Players of Concord

Best Supporting Actor, Musical – Community: Darik Velez as Papa Ge, Once On This Island – Community Players of Concord, and Angelo Gentile as Tonton Julian, Once On This Island – Community Players of Concord

Best Supporting Actress, Musical – Community: Kathryn Hodges as Mama Euralie, Once On This Island – Community Players of Concord

Best Music Director – Community: Troy Lucia, Once On This Island – Community Players of Concord

Best Choreographer – Community: Jen Sassak, Once On This Island – Community Players of Concord

Best Sound Designer – Community: Clint Klose, Once On This Island – Community Players of Concord

Ticket prices for the awards night range from $32.50 to $50. To purchase tickets or for more info on the event, visit ccanh.com/events/15th-annual-nh-theatre-awards.

Insider staff

